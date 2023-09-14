Let the news come to you

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) will be voted on by the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. This is a major advancement for the Montana-made legislation, which 83% of Montanans support. What most people don’t know is that the BCSA has been around in some fashion for nearly 20 years. Why — with such high support numbers — is it still not passed and signed into law?

Good question.

Most Montanans don’t have time to watch C-SPAN, livestream committee hearings, or stay up-to-date on the slow progress of legislation through Congress. Part of the job for our elected officials is to do that work for us. However, not all of our elected officials have been doing their jobs.

Whitney Tawney is the executive director of Montana Conservation Voters, Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas.

