On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) will be voted on by the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. This is a major advancement for the Montana-made legislation, which 83% of Montanans support. What most people don’t know is that the BCSA has been around in some fashion for nearly 20 years. Why — with such high support numbers — is it still not passed and signed into law?
Good question.
Most Montanans don’t have time to watch C-SPAN, livestream committee hearings, or stay up-to-date on the slow progress of legislation through Congress. Part of the job for our elected officials is to do that work for us. However, not all of our elected officials have been doing their jobs.
BCSA is so popular because it’s our best chance to protect the clean water, wildlife, and special places where all Montanans have the freedom to hike, hunt, and explore. BCSA supports the activities that are the lifeblood of our communities because it was created by local communities.
Ranchers, timber harvesters, business owners, residents, outfitters and many other Montanans crafted BCSA around kitchen tables and the conference room table at Pyramid Mountain Lumber, beginning two decades ago. They vetted the proposal for additional wilderness designation, increased recreational opportunities, and sustained jobs through enhancing timber production and forest restoration. And through this extensive process, locals and Montanans statewide agreed, BCSA is good for Montana.
Senator Tester has listened to folks like Smoke Elser, Jim Stone, Jack Rich, Connie and Mack Long, Addrien Marx, Lee Boman, Gordy Sanders, and the many other Montanans who worked so hard on this common-sense proposal. Sen. Tester has introduced it in Congress not once, not twice, but three times.
Sadly, Montana’s junior Senator Steve Daines has not supported this by-Montanans, for-Montanans bill. Is it because he wants to hitch the broadly supported BCSA to his own, unrelated, wilderness study area release bill? No matter, Sen. Daines has not acted on behalf of the 83% of Montanans who support BCSA. He has not done his job that we sent him to Washington, D.C., to do.
BCSA is centered around Montana’s backyard of Seeley Lake and Ovando, and the storied waters of the Blackfoot River. These are the lakes, rivers, and streams that Montanans go to for summer reunions and family vacations to create memories on the North Fork of the Blackfoot casting for westslope cutthroat, and backpack trips into Grizzly Basin. As Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and other more well-known parts of the state bustle with new residents and guests every summer, places like the Blackfoot are where Montanans retreat to.
In addition to protecting the headwaters of the Blackfoot river, BCSA also supports local timber jobs (153 jobs and counting!) and promotes responsible forest health. As we face hotter temperatures, unpredictable weather, and longer wildfire seasons, BCSA unlocks more tools to make our forests resilient to fire.
Bottom line, BCSA is good for Montana, and Montana knows it. We have so many needs and issues as a state and nation, it is baffling that passage of a win-win piece of legislation such as BCSA has yet to happen. We admire and commend Senator Tester for continuing to push and advance BCSA. We are asking Sen. Daines and Representatives Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale to listen to the 83% of Montanans and back BCSA — the time is NOW
