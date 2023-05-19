Let the news come to you

Bozeman suffers from the burden of bad ideas. Ideas that convince us we have too much freedom and not enough government. Not surprisingly, these ideas create “crises” that only government can solve. Affordable housing is just such a crisis, and it exists precisely because of the socialistic ideas that now hold sway in our once conservative, freedom-honoring community. As the Bozeman Tenants United keeps demonstrating, the real crisis is not housing, but is our refusal to recognize bad ideas for what they are. A refusal to see the obvious: that government interference with productive people and the free market is what creates unnatural shortages of the very things we say we need most.

Nobel Prize winning economist Milton Friedman said it perfectly: “If we put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in five years there would be a shortage of sand.”

The Bozeman marketplace wants to respond to every type of housing need. That’s how free enterprise works. But when governmental zoning and “planning” restricts the availability of locations for lower-end housing, while expanded government regulations, fees and taxes drive up the cost of all construction, the result is a shortage of lower-cost options, and increased costs of those options that are in short supply. All the while, the federal government is in the background, spending and printing trillions of dollars it doesn’t have, to “solve” more problems that government created, and their 7% to 8% inflation falls most heavily on those who can least afford the soaring prices.

Roger Koopman is a former small businessman, two-term state legislator and two-term public service commissioner. He lives in Bozeman.

