Bozeman suffers from the burden of bad ideas. Ideas that convince us we have too much freedom and not enough government. Not surprisingly, these ideas create “crises” that only government can solve. Affordable housing is just such a crisis, and it exists precisely because of the socialistic ideas that now hold sway in our once conservative, freedom-honoring community. As the Bozeman Tenants United keeps demonstrating, the real crisis is not housing, but is our refusal to recognize bad ideas for what they are. A refusal to see the obvious: that government interference with productive people and the free market is what creates unnatural shortages of the very things we say we need most.
Nobel Prize winning economist Milton Friedman said it perfectly: “If we put the government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in five years there would be a shortage of sand.”
The Bozeman marketplace wants to respond to every type of housing need. That’s how free enterprise works. But when governmental zoning and “planning” restricts the availability of locations for lower-end housing, while expanded government regulations, fees and taxes drive up the cost of all construction, the result is a shortage of lower-cost options, and increased costs of those options that are in short supply. All the while, the federal government is in the background, spending and printing trillions of dollars it doesn’t have, to “solve” more problems that government created, and their 7% to 8% inflation falls most heavily on those who can least afford the soaring prices.
Tenants United would do well to protest these travesties, rather than spending their time making scapegoats out of homeowners who rent space on a short-term basis, often simply to allow themselves to stay in the homes they now own. They vilify innocent property owners and hold their property rights in contempt, while lobbying for more and more of government’s heavy hand.
While out of town, I missed their March 24 Chronicle column, but at this late date it still demands a corrective response. Specifically, their claim that I had “personally pocketed at least $22,000 from a misguided lawsuit… against the City of Bozeman” was 100% false, and was meant only to denigrate me personally. A favorite tactic of the far left: attack the messenger when you can’t answer the message.
They were referencing my suit to end the use of public employee time and taxpayer dollars to advocate for one side of a contested ballot issue (the Safety Center bond levy — which I personally supported on its merits, while opposing the city-funded prejudiced campaign.) A Livingston judge dismissed the case, claiming (wrongly) that as an individual taxpayer I didn’t have standing! Fearful of rising building costs while I pursued my appeal, the city offered to cover the costs of my attorney’s fees — and those of another defendant — if I would drop any appeal. I shared the city’s cost concerns, and agreed to end the matter. I personally received not one penny.
Concerning the remainder of their commentary — a dreary drumbeat for more government control of land use, private enterprise and personal property rights — I can only shake my head in disbelief that people would have such a profound disrespect for the rights of others. The piece was rife with class hatred and all the usual envy-driven left-wing trigger words: “self-dealing developers, “selfish, transplanted millionaires,” “hoarding,” “rent gouging,” etc. Free markets and free people are “simplistic fantasies” we were told. Using an iron fist of political power, we must demand the “right” to take other people’s property if we don’t like what they are doing with it.
The final words of their column said it all: “But the truth is, the real value of freedom, individually and collectively, depends of what you do with it…” Catch that? And who decides? They do. Our political overlords do.
No. In a free society, we honor and respect the rights of others. In a free society, the real value of freedom — is freedom. Keep your hands off of mine.
