Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed our bill (House Bil 889) to strengthen the rights of Montanans living in mobile home parks. By doing so, he made clear that when it’s time to act, he stands with the wealthy and well-connected rather than with hardworking Montana families. Gov. Gianforte’s veto is the latest of many decisions he’s made that beg the question: Is the governor out of touch with Montanans and their priorities and concerns, or does he simply not care?
When we returned home from Helena to meet with constituents, attend school board meetings, and sit in on neighborhood council discussions, we saw the disconnect between the governor’s decisions and the real issues facing our communities. In addition to vetoing HB 889, Gov. Gianforte has rejected bipartisan legislation for basic infrastructure in our districts; proposed a budget that failed to address critical needs in our state, from widespread closures of nursing homes to a lack of affordable child care options; and offered a tax plan that largely tips the scales to the wealthy few.
HB 889 garnered strong bipartisan support, after weeks of forging compromise. When the governor vetoed the bill, he sided with out-of-state private equity firms and a small number of landlords who want to keep the playing field tilted in their favor. Our bill was far from radical — it would have given mobile home park residents 60 days’ notice before rent hikes, adequate notice before land-use changes, and safeguards for resident associations to meet without interference, among other basic protections.