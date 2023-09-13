Let the news come to you

One of the few things Democrats and Republicans both agree on is that the trajectory of the nation’s debt is unsustainable. It makes little difference which party is in control, the debt burden keeps increasing.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates annual U.S. budget deficits could average around $2 trillion a year during the next decade, adding $25.4 trillion to our current debt of $32.6 trillion. Debt compared to GDP (the nation’s total economic output) is a major indicator of fiscal health; it was 97% at the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2022.

Generally, experts view with alarm a country’s debt that exceeds 100% of GDP. Uncontrollable debt leads to all sort of economic problems. The U.S. economy is large enough and the dollar strong enough to allow us some time to address the problem. But, like climate change, this does not mean we have forever.

David Darby is a former federal budget official, Montana state budget director, and U.S. Treasury Department senior budget policy advisor to numerous foreign finance ministries. He is retired and lives in Billings.

