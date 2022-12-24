Brendan Weiner
Brendan Weiner

 Kelly Kuntz

Our community can feel extra jolly this holiday season because earlier this week, four conservation projects — three submitted by Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) and one submitted by the Montana Land Reliance (MLR) — received approval for funding through the Gallatin County Open Lands Program. This funding enables local farmers and ranchers to permanently protect 3,700 acres of land from the prime farmlands of Amsterdam-Churchill to the wildlife-rich East Gallatin River area.

The Open Lands Program is the gift that keeps on giving. In the last 22 years, the program has invested community dollars back into 58 conservation easements in partnership with land trusts. These voluntary agreements with landowners limit development in perpetuity and have protected over 50,000 acres of open land from fragmentation and sprawl.

The Open Lands Program boasts an incredible return on county investment. Through federal funding and donated property value from landowners, the county’s investment has facilitated over $100,000,000 in matching funds in the programs 22-year history. Taxpayer dollars have been stretched and leveraged 5 to 1 since the program’s inception.

Brendan Weiner is the conservation director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

