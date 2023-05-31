The South Plateau Landscape Area Timber Project is an example of a Forest Service project gone awry. It seems we’re looking for projects to keep the U.S. Forest Service busy and the local timber industry alive. That is not the purpose of the U.S. Forest Service nor the forests they manage. This philosophy has turned into an agribusiness, and we can see the results of that business model over the last century and a half.
The rationale of the latest pro-clearcutting column in the Chronicle can be described as preemptive; in other words, the forests need to be clearcut and bulldozed because they’re becoming highly susceptible to disease and pests. Guess what — most living things are. We’re all susceptible to something. Trees are susceptible to the chainsaw, but does that stop the timber industry from felling trees? Killing trees because they might get disease is not logical. Life is precious and so is the natural design of nature. To interfere with that natural design is morally wrong and scientifically arrogant.
We are certainly at a critical time in our country, heck in our global future, where we are losing our biodiversity, not to mention the quality of our life supporting ingredients like air and water. And we are doing so at a faster pace than ever. The more there are of us, the greater our impact upon this planet — that’s a fact. The South Plateau landscape provides all these resources necessary to keep life alive. The Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) has commented on this project many times in the last several years, including two series of objection comments, the last one submitted three weeks ago.