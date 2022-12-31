Becky Edwards

This holiday season has been one for the weather record books. As families across Montana baked holiday cookies and strung twinkling lights, temperatures plummeted to nearly -50 below, which would certainly give both Santa and his reindeer a nasty case of frostbite. Luckily before the big night, the mercury rose … and rose and rose and rose. Just a few days after record low temps, suddenly city streets were covered in several inches of slush, flood warnings were issued, and down jackets were replaced with a light fleece for the nearly 50 degree air.

A 100-degree temperature swing doesn’t happen every day. But unfortunately — thanks to climate change — we’ll be seeing more and more of these “bipolar” weather trends.

Every year in January, our organization sends out a survey asking what issues are top-of-mind for parents and women — what is keeping them up at night? Each year it’s the same: climate. Just in the past year we have seen homes stripped from their foundations and sent down the Yellowstone River in unprecedented flooding, and livelihoods of entire communities like Red Lodge and Gardiner threatened during their most important months economically. Wildfires raged in parts of the state, and droughts affected businesses in summer and winter alike.

