This holiday season has been one for the weather record books. As families across Montana baked holiday cookies and strung twinkling lights, temperatures plummeted to nearly -50 below, which would certainly give both Santa and his reindeer a nasty case of frostbite. Luckily before the big night, the mercury rose … and rose and rose and rose. Just a few days after record low temps, suddenly city streets were covered in several inches of slush, flood warnings were issued, and down jackets were replaced with a light fleece for the nearly 50 degree air.
A 100-degree temperature swing doesn’t happen every day. But unfortunately — thanks to climate change — we’ll be seeing more and more of these “bipolar” weather trends.
Every year in January, our organization sends out a survey asking what issues are top-of-mind for parents and women — what is keeping them up at night? Each year it’s the same: climate. Just in the past year we have seen homes stripped from their foundations and sent down the Yellowstone River in unprecedented flooding, and livelihoods of entire communities like Red Lodge and Gardiner threatened during their most important months economically. Wildfires raged in parts of the state, and droughts affected businesses in summer and winter alike.
Yet — despite these cataclysmic symptoms of the climate crisis — we are slow to move on bold, needed climate action as a nation and world. For families and parents, that inaction is sickening. As we close out 2022 and begin anew in 2023, parents are asking and demanding for ways — large and small — families can make a dent in our climate crisis…so the next generation and beyond can continue to ski the cold smoke at Bridger Bowl.
In August of 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA is a conglomeration of solutions to issues plaguing Americans and Montanans: curbing rapidly rising inflation, lowering prescription drug pricing, and investing in domestic and renewable energy among other items. For families interested in making a dent in their own carbon footprints, the IRA provides support and incentive to do just that.
Did you know that low to middle income earners can take advantage of up to $8,000 in rebates for a heat pump HVAC unit (dual or hybrid models are likely best for Montana, until the technology for sub-zero climates meets demand!), a $1750 rebate for a heat pump hot water heater, or $850 for a clothes dryer? The federal rebates made possible by the IRA can substantially reduce cost for appliances we need and use daily — all the while offering a light climate load.
Additionally, the IRA also offers up to $1,600 for weatherization projects, and this year has been a banner year for ice dams on homes around the Gallatin Valley. Many folks chalk these up to clogged gutters. Not the case — most ice dams that produce hanging icicles and can be damaging to roofs are caused by leaky attics and poor insulation. Proper air sealing between the living space and attic, along with adequate insulation, can reduce heating bills and prevent permanent roof and gutter damage.
Did you know that nation-wide transportation is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions? Powder-seeking, trout-hungry, fiscally conscious families may consider trading in that Suburban or Sprinter for a Chevy Volt or Ford Lightning — now is a great time. The IRA offers tax incentives for electric vehicle purchases, up to $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used EVs.
As we close the book on 2022 and start fresh in 2023, let’s work together to ensure our kids and theirs have a healthy climate future. Together — we can move mountains (and make an impact on climate!).
Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.
