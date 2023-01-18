Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Legislative attempts to diminish judicial independence, such as bringing party affiliation into the judiciary process or altering judicial elections, threaten the credibility of the law and our liberties those laws enshrine.

“If angels were to govern” James Madison wrote in the Federalist Paper, No. 51, “neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Madison and the other writers of the American constitution understood that to shape the democratic republic they envisioned, preserve individual liberty, and prevent tyranny, they needed to divide the functions of government into three, independent branches: the legislative, executive, and judicial. Each branch of government would serve as a check and balance against the others and no branch would possess all the power. The judiciary branch would provide an independent court system, shielded from partisan political interference, that would prevent abuse of power by the executive and legislative branches.

The judiciary branch and court system adjudicate the laws adopted by the legislative branch and implemented by the administrative branch for the federal government and the 50 state governments. And because people are not angels, the judiciary serves as a guardian of the rule of law. Our acceptance of judicial decisions in criminal and civil legal cases hinges on the integrity and independence of the legal system.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nancy Maxson is a past president of the League of Women Voters of Missoula.

Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters of Montana.

Rosanne Nash is president of the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area.

Tags

Recommended for you