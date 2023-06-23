Let the news come to you

It is an excellent time to be a business owner in Montana. Americans from all corners of our nation are beginning to get back out and adventure, and many of them are coming to our great state. This increased traffic, combined with our burgeoning technology sector here in Bozeman, has made for a stronger and healthier economy.

A key factor in the economic growth of the Gallatin Valley is access to air travel. This year Congress can help facilitate additional growth in air travel options for Western communities like ours by supporting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization. Included with this reauthorization is a proposal, known as the DCA Act, to add more flights to Reagan National Airport (DCA) from the western United States.

More direct flights to the western part of the country from DCA, even if not to and from Montana specifically, would increase the ability of those in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to come to our state. This would provide increased access for remote workers evaluating Montana as a place to settle and further strengthen our tourism industry. For Montana, these additional flights make sense and would provide tremendous value.

Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, representing House District 64 in the Montana House of Representatives.

