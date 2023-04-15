Let the news come to you

The recent canceling of NorthWestern Energy’s gas plant permit near Laurel, Montana, is one example demonstrating how the attitudes relating to climate change are shifting, even here in Montana. Climate change is becoming a worldwide issue as the impacts continue to be felt, and people are beginning to take notice. The passing of the annual 406 Day in Montana shows how Montanans care about our vast public lands, and how important the fight is to protect them.

Universities, including Montana State University, hold a lot of power when it comes to fighting the climate crisis. Some universities, like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Arizona State University (ASU), and Northern Arizona University (NAU) continue pushing their students to become more involved and create relevant solutions. By advocating for more policy, curriculum, and societal changes, these universities are strong proponents for their students to push for change.

Students, however, need to take matters into their own hands despite being overstressed and overworked. Recently, the tides have changed, as students at universities across the world are beginning to advocate for institutional change. At MIT, students and community members are rallying for net-zero emissions by 2026. Additionally, with undergraduate enrollment nearing 75,000 students, ASU pledged to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. At NAU, students supported a “Green Fund,” which helped start and fund over 80 sustainability-related projects across campus. Despite these achievements, there is a need for widespread student involvement to advance this fight.

Jackson Mundell, Nicole Bondurant, Kayleigh Smith, Frannie Kocemba and Maya Krapf are undergraduate students at MSU helping organize the inaugural “Climate Week.” With a goal of spreading awareness of the climate crisis to students, faculty, and community members, they hope to increase climate action on campus and in the surrounding community.

