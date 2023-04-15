The recent canceling of NorthWestern Energy’s gas plant permit near Laurel, Montana, is one example demonstrating how the attitudes relating to climate change are shifting, even here in Montana. Climate change is becoming a worldwide issue as the impacts continue to be felt, and people are beginning to take notice. The passing of the annual 406 Day in Montana shows how Montanans care about our vast public lands, and how important the fight is to protect them.
Universities, including Montana State University, hold a lot of power when it comes to fighting the climate crisis. Some universities, like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Arizona State University (ASU), and Northern Arizona University (NAU) continue pushing their students to become more involved and create relevant solutions. By advocating for more policy, curriculum, and societal changes, these universities are strong proponents for their students to push for change.
Students, however, need to take matters into their own hands despite being overstressed and overworked. Recently, the tides have changed, as students at universities across the world are beginning to advocate for institutional change. At MIT, students and community members are rallying for net-zero emissions by 2026. Additionally, with undergraduate enrollment nearing 75,000 students, ASU pledged to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. At NAU, students supported a “Green Fund,” which helped start and fund over 80 sustainability-related projects across campus. Despite these achievements, there is a need for widespread student involvement to advance this fight.
Montana State University has lagged behind other universities, continuing to push back against strict and concerted climate action on campus. Although some efforts have been made, such as the expansion of heating tunnels throughout campus to help with energy recycling, little tangible progress has been made.
But silence on this issue continues to be the most detrimental setback students face. Despite the declaration of a climate emergency by the student governing body of ASMSU last year and the Faculty Senate the fall of 2021, the university refuses to acknowledge the crisis as is evident with a reluctance in releasing statements of support relating to recent threats against the MSU LGBTQ+ community, the school seems adequate with a “keep your head down” policy when it relates to climate action.
Because of this, students have been leading the charge on campus, filling the void where the administration refuses. One such action students are implementing this spring is the inaugural Climate Week at MSU. The event is largely student-organized through an independent study course, with support from the newly formed faculty-led MSU Climate Solutions Group.
Climate Week has a goal of promoting students to create initiatives pressuring the university to act on climate change. While also encouraging related conversations and curriculum change, students want to see collective action increase across campus. With many events scheduled, students and faculty will have many opportunities to become involved and learn about how climate change will affect their future. Students will also be able to think critically about how climate change is intersectional and relates to their area of study.
Climate change continues to be one of the most detrimental issues of our time. As the burden of the crisis gets turned over to emerging youth leaders, it is critical that institutions show their support. Without proper awareness and increased institutional support, we risk promoting an atmosphere where students believe that individual action cannot drive change.
Students are one of humanity’s largest defenses against climate change. We need to start stepping up in large numbers to call for immediate and unprecedented change. Students at MSU are laying the groundwork to help future Bobcats get involved. With over 16,000 students calling Bozeman home, it is time we become the change we want to see.
MSU Climate Week will be April 17 to April 21 as a lead up to Earth Day on April 22. Many events are scheduled including student-led faculty workshops, seminars with student, faculty and community speakers, and an end of the week Earth Day celebration deemed, “NextGen EcoFest.” More information including scheduled events, locations, and dates can be found at www.montana.edu/communitydevelopment/climateweek.html.
Talk is cheap, but bold action is essential for immediate, rapid and sustained emissions reduction policies at MSU — please join us for Climate Week and help us promote a livable future for current and future Bobcats!
Jackson Mundell, Nicole Bondurant, Kayleigh Smith, Frannie Kocemba and Maya Krapf are undergraduate students at MSU helping organize the inaugural “Climate Week.” With a goal of spreading awareness of the climate crisis to students, faculty, and community members, they hope to increase climate action on campus and in the surrounding community.