Montana citizens who expected a traditional legislative session filled with policy debates and a respect for our libertarian history were sadly disappointed. Most of the awful legislation signed by the governor originated in other states. The session closely resembled the Broadway musical farce “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” which centers on tricks, lies and betrayals. The play’s principal characters are Eronius, Gloriosus, Hysterium and Hero.
We were left with an inability of businesses (except for a favored few) to plan and manage for the economic growth that’s ahead. A higher education system that’s left to figure out what to do with kids carrying guns on campus. Law enforcement professionals having to manage folks with guns in bars. County and city elected officials and public health professionals wondering how to do their jobs with fewer tools. A rapidly changing energy future with no one at the helm to guide us. And of course, all of us left wondering what to make of all the social engineering and state overreach into private lives while we’re promised less government.
A “normal” legislative session has always brought vigorous policy debates over too much or too little control by local elected officials. The Legislature has regularly stepped on elected county and city officials by ignoring that they ran for election and were chosen by the folks in their city or county. The legislators regularly forget where they came from and turn on their own districts. In fairness, there has always been a tension between the rural and urban counties and cities both in our state and in most others, but you’d be hard pressed to find a more restrictive approach than in Montana. Exhibit “A” is this Legislature taking away a city’s use of inclusionary zoning as a tool to manage affordable housing. Whatever your opinion about this complicated tool may be — and there is plenty of debate on both sides — why shouldn’t local officials be held accountable good policy or not.
Under our libertarian history there have always been policy debates centered on less government. What then upended our history? It’s not a mystery that this Legislature’s social engineering focus — punishing transgender children or blocking women’s health rights is a mirror of the Mississippi or Tennessee legislature, or maybe the Texas Legislature. Our Legislature adopted, pretty much unchanged, “uniform” laws drawn up by Washington political think tanks who then find some bright light in each state to carry the bill. What should have been a healthy policy debate is now pure politics. We have enough votes to do this stuff. No debate.
Montana has had decades of a well-functioning, although underfunded, state system of higher education. Our universities stand out for world class research and innovation and we’re the envy of other rural states for our outstanding educators and millions and millions of dollars in grants and private donations to support the system. That said, what responsible public policy would try to take away from the state Board of Regents and the university’s administrators and faculty the ability to manage the campuses? Of course, the answer here is the betrayal of less government in place of “uniform” laws from other states. The legislative leaders tell us they “shopped” for gun provisions from other states. To be clear, most of us own guns and don’t expect to have the right taken away. That’s far from ignoring common sense public safety. It’s not a Second Amendment issue, it’s a political issue.
Now that the loudest voices have returned home throughout the state, perhaps they can tell us the truth about why they abandoned our traditions. No one campaigned on punishing transgender kids or taking away local government control for instance. The campaign ads and yard signs said the candidates stood for integrity, inclusiveness, etc.
The opening song from the Broadway play A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum is titled “Comedy Tonight.” Some of the lyrics fit the legislature: “weighty affairs will just have to wait, nothing that’s normal, new complications.”
Joe McCarty lives in Bozeman.