This recent massive flooding caught Montana homeowners and business owners by surprise. No resident is prepared for such a disaster, and there are important considerations you should know as you return to your home.
We deal with such disasters as flooding, fire, and wind damage every day, so please allow me to share these insights to keep your readers safe whenever they encounter a future disaster. Sharing ways to avoid injury during the clean-up process is just another way we can help our friends and neighbors.
Here are five critical things to do when dealing with an incoming flood and a flood that has passed through and is receding:
1. Site safety is critical, so use caution when entering buildings. Make sure electrical power is off and the structure is sound. Small animals or reptiles may seek shelter inside a structure, so be cautious when repositioning contents or removing materials.
2. Protect yourself. Flood water is contaminated with many different toxins and harmful agents. Wear a vapor respirator along with rubber gloves, eye protection, and protective clothing. Ventilate affected areas by opening windows and placing a fan in the window if you can. Work toward the fan as you clean to minimize cross-contamination.
3. Clean all surfaces for disinfection. Wall cavities and exposed durable materials (studs, joists) should be cleaned by pressure washing with detergent solutions. After thoroughly cleaning and flushing salvageable materials, apply a disinfectant solution liberally.
4. Dry structural materials to reduce fungal growth. Open pockets of saturation by removing base molding and portions of damaged walls and wet insulation. Flooring, such as hardwood, laminate, or sheet vinyl, should be removed to expose pockets of saturation underneath for cleaning, sanitizing, and drying.
5. Know what to throw away. Porous items that absorb contaminated water shouldn’t be restored. Items such as drywall, carpet and pad, mattresses, pillows, and box springs should be discarded if wet. Wet clothing and many household fabrics may be salvageable. Machine washing, including at least a 10-minute soak in detergent and hot water, should remove most contamination and stains.
Equally important: Beware of scam artists targeting storm victims after a storm or strong winds. It’s critical that a certified company have proper licensing and liability insurance to adhere to a code of ethics and employ trained technicians. The IICRC is the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, a nonprofit organization for the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries.
When approached by any company for water restoration services, call the IICRC hotline to confirm the certification of the company, 844-464-4272. Consider hiring a professional who has trained technicians, specialized cleaners and antimicrobial agents, and extraction, drying, dehumidifying, and moisture measuring equipment. Go to www.iicrc.org for a list of certified water restorers.