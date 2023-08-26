Let the news come to you

Much in Montana and in national publications has been already written about Helena District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s landmark decision in the constitutional environmental case, Held vs. State of Montana.

Suffice to say that, at trial, the plaintiffs’ attorneys spent the better part of a week putting on a meticulously detailed, evidence and law-based case unequivocally proving that the 16 young plaintiffs’ Montana Constitutional rights to a clean and healthful environment (Article II, section 3), and to the state’s, the governor’s and the Legislature’s mandatory duty to “maintain and improve” that clean and healthful environment by adopting laws to implement those rights (Article IX, section 1), were violated.

The state, represented by the Attorney General’s office, spent the better part of half a day presenting the testimony of a couple of high-priced (as in taxpayer funded) “experts” who were eviscerated on cross-examination and who were found to be not credible by Judge Seeley.

James C. Nelson is a retired lawyer and former Montana Supreme Court Justice. He lives in Helena.

