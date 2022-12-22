Marilyn Marler

During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners who opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated over $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing fees, show how much hunters appreciate the opportunity to hunt private land.

Block management is an access program that reimburses private landowners for impacts of letting public hunters on their property. Through block management, landowners get a lot of control in determining who comes onto their land, and when and where they hunt. It also lets them decide if they want to interact with the hunters directly, have FWP manage the hunters, or let the hunters manage themselves. It is a flexible program that helps sustain our hunting traditions.

In Montana and across North America, our ability to manage and sustain deer, elk, antelope, and other game species relies on partnerships between private landowners, public hunters, and the agencies who hold our resources in trust. Wildlife is a public resource that uses both public and private land. Our access to private land is a privilege that can be taken away at any time, and it’s up to us to show appreciation and good stewardship for those relationships.

Rep. Marilyn Marler is a Democrat from Missoula.

