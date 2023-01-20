Let the news come to you

Just before the election Gov. Greg Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session.

Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t.

Don’t forget that the governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting districts in Montana. Don’t forget that he signed a bill to overturn the will of the people in Montana by awarding preferential treatment in the draws for wealthy outfitted clients at the expense of the public hunter. Don’t forget that while he’s now claiming to favor a public process for good decisions, he had no problem signing the above bill, shoehorned into an unrelated clean-up bill on the second to last day of the session, with exactly zero public comment. That change to favor the wealthy had been defeated twice in committee when public comment was permitted and received, but this fan of public process signed it anyway.

Jock Conyngham is from Evaro and Adam Shaw is from Missoula.

