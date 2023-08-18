Let the news come to you

At a time when the nation and state are celebrating epic investments in infrastructure, including water and sewer projects, roads, bridges, broadband, EV stations and alternative energy projects, it is important to understand the role gravel plays. Gravel is a material that is critical to accomplish all the above listed infrastructure needs. It is also critically important for the construction of new housing.

Gravel for construction is only found in certain areas. As demand is created through growth of communities, construction companies look to access the land to meet the demands of communities. In this process, they apply to the Department of Environmental Quality under the Opencut Act. This is a reclamation act, which in many situations puts that land back in a way that significantly benefits the neighboring property. Public parks and lakes are the majority of uses (Rotary Glen Lake in Bozeman, Frenchtown ponds, Springmeadow in Helena and Target Range in Missoula).

Gravel is sourced as close to the user as possible, which lessens the environmental impact of transportation. Gravel is mixed with oil to make roads and airport runways. It is mixed with limestone and other materials to make concrete, which is used in foundations for houses, bridges, hospitals, and water and sewer projects. Almost every home and business have some sort of decorative rock as part of its landscaping.

David Smith is the executive director of the Montana Contractors Association. The Montana Contractors Association is the leading voice for the highway, civil and commercial construction industry, and a chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America

