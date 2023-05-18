Let the news come to you

Great communities have both incredible amenities and world class services. While these assets don’t necessarily need to be close to one another, when they can be, it creates a wonderful synergy. Nearly a decade ago, two local nonprofit groups, Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) and Haven, collaborated on a project that came to fruition earlier this month, one which promises to make our community better.

Last weekend, Haven opened the Barnard Center, a new shelter and community resource center to support survivors of domestic violence. The new shelter is located on 3 acres of a 12-acre property that GVLT helped to purchase for the purpose of parks, trails, open space and, yes, a new Haven shelter. The shelter is the culmination of a creative partnership between Haven and GVLT to build a community in which everyone can find safety.

The location of the shelter is shared publicly to bring domestic violence out of the shadows and to reduce the stigma that survivors often face in a hidden location. For the first time in Haven’s history, survivors will be able to bring their pets with them. The new shelter couldn’t come at a better time: Just last year, Haven served 12% more people than the year before, a signal that as Bozeman grows, so does the demand for our services. And this location — near a grocery store, an elementary school, and trails — is critical, and frankly would have been out of Haven’s reach had we tried to work alone.

Erica Aytes Coyle is the executive director of Haven. Chet Work is the executive director of Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

