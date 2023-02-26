Let the news come to you

That question can now be answered because the Montana Department of Revenue has built a map that shows all the tax exempt property in Montana. The map is color coded by the type of exemption the parcel has and lists the corporate name of the not for profit owner. You can look at it here: https://mtdorpad.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html

Toward the end of my legislative service, I began to think about the impact that exempting certain properties from paying taxes had on the tax burden of those who remained, namely the homeowners and small businesses Montana legislators keep hearing from. So I asked the Montana Department of Revenue for a list of all the tax exempt property in my home county. Surprisingly, at that time, the DOR told me that they couldn’t provide me with one as they had never built one. Therefore, I introduced House Bill 389 in the 2015 session to require all owners of tax free properties in Montana to pay a small fee, reapply for tax free status and to require the department to verify that the properties were still qualified to be tax free.

The total number of exempt properties identified for review exceeded expectations. The department originally mailed notices to 3,290 entities identifying 7,841 parcels for review. The number of parcels finally reviewed totaled 10,435. 1,087 failed to respond or provide information. 966 applied but were denied due to failure to qualify. So according to a 2021 Report from the DOR, HB 389 had the net effect of restoring over 2,000 parcels back to the tax rolls and collecting over $2 million in taxes that homeowners and small businesses no longer had to pay.

Former Sen. Jeff Essmann served as Chairman of both the House and Senate Taxation Committees during his 14 years of legislative service.

