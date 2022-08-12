Let the news come to you

In 1963, then-Senator Mike Mansfield explained, “We are here to do the public’s business.”

On the trail I have heard over and over that voters don’t know who to trust. We should be able to trust that Congress will act in the public interest. money in politics erodes that trust. Here are three needed solutions to end corruption.

First, money in politics allows members of Congress to enjoy a direct financial benefit from the laws that are before them. In February 2020, Senator Richard Burr received classified information about COVID-19, and sold — on one day — $1.7 million in stock holdings in companies such as hotels that would be impacted by the forecasted economic pain. Recently, Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought millions of dollars of stock in the computer-chip company Nvidia right before a bill was introduced to increase semiconductor manufacturing.

Monica Tranel is the Democratic candidate for Montana’s western U.S. House district.

