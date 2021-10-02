Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana By Scott Brennan Guest columnist Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As many Montanans spent September squinting through what we hope are the last remaining wisps of summer smoke, our elected officials — Sen. Tester, Sen. Daines and Congressman Rosendale — have been in Washington, D.C., making decisions that matter for future forest fire seasons, fish and wildlife, clean air and water, jobs in the woods and the ability of all Montanans to access our public lands.If done right, these decisions can help Montana navigate an uncertain, risky climate future.Right now, Congress is crafting what they’re calling Build Back Better legislation and has a rare opportunity make big investments that cut pollution, create jobs, address environmental injustice, and tackle the climate crisis. Time is short, though, and we need to act now. This past summer we experienced record-breaking temperatures, a widespread megadrought, another brutal wildfire season and a growing gap between the haves and have nots in our economy.The right legislation will allow us to restore, protect and connect wildlands that have a crucial role in curbing the climate crisis, absorbing climate change emissions, help the hardest hit communities adapt to climate change, and create good jobs in the process in Montana and across the country. The budget reconciliation package that Congress is shaping is the best tool to make public lands a part of the climate change solution right now.We are running out of time to implement solutions to curb the climate crisis, and public lands and waters hold enormous opportunities. For too long, public lands have been predominantly managed to benefit extractive industries that fuel climate change. But it doesn’t have to be this way—with the right policies in place we can fairly transition public lands away from fossil fuel drilling and reduce the emissions stemming from that development.Montana’s senior Sen. Jon Tester has been a strong supporter for public lands, clean energy and rural jobs as a member of the majority party in D.C. He has a lot of influence he can wield on behalf of Montanans right now. While D.C. is defined by gridlock, Sen. Tester has proven time and again he can break through and deliver for Montana. This is particularly true today given his good working relationship with Republicans, President Biden and his administration. While Sen. Tester is in the majority, Sen. Daines also has an opportunity to advocate for Montana in a way that can help head off the worst impacts of climate change down the road.Among these exciting opportunities are the following possible outcomes of the budget reconciliation process, which would serve Montanans’ best interests:New funding for National Forest and Bureau of Land Management conservation and restoration work that creates jobs, benefits fish and wildlife, enhances outdoor recreation access and boosts climate resiliency is also a very strong possibility.Congress also has an opportunity to either create a Civilian Climate Corps to train, employ and deploy Montanans to restore public lands and protect communities. A $10 billion investment in this item alone would generate hundreds of thousands of jobs in the years to come.Last but not least, Congress can fix a broken federal oil and gas program to make it more fair to communities and taxpayers. This work includes updating royalty rates, minimum bids, and fees; updating bonding requirements to ensure taxpayers aren’t left on the hook to clean-up abandoned wells; and ending non-competitive leasing which lets companies scoop up leases on the cheap and lock them up wastefully.Montanans are hopeful that Sen. Tester and his Congressional colleagues are able once more to successfully advocate for the interests of Montanans despite a tough national political climate. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Scott Brennan is the Montana state director of The Wilderness Society. He lives in Bozeman. 