It’s no secret that Bozeman is running out of water. According to the city, “without water conservation, Bozeman could be facing a water shortage within the next ten years.” Outdoor landscape watering currently uses over half of Bozeman’s water. Accordingly, the City of Bozeman is developing new Landscape and Irrigation Standards intended to reduce water usage.
Bozeman’s shortage of attainably priced housing is also no secret. Many solutions that would increase the supply of attainable housing also correlate to water conversation. Unfortunately, these solutions are entirely absent from the new draft standards released in July. The draft standards ignore common-sense, cost-effective reforms that would reduce water use while also increasing the supply of attainable housing, and instead focusing on expensive, technocratic rules relying on designer plants curated by expensive design professionals and fancier sprinkler systems. If history is any guide, the new city standards with prove far more expensive than effective.
Common sense solutions that would both reduce water use and housing costs include:
1) Reduce areas required to be landscaped. The city requires residential lots to have front, side, and rear yards — and all must be landscaped. An 800-square-foot two-story home with a 400-square-foot footprint would require a minimum of 3,600 square feet of landscaping to meet city standards. In most residential areas, at least 60% of a lot must be open space, increasing the costs of housing (land being the most expensive input in housing creation) and resulting in more grass to water and mow (whether it’s wanted or not).
2) Allow multifamily housing in all areas. According to studies done in Santa Barbara and Burbank, California, water use in single-family households is 2.5 times the water use in multifamily households — yet multifamily households such as duplexes are banned across half of Bozeman’s residential areas.
3) Allow Xeriscaping and other alternative forms of landscaping. Current city code requires that all open areas be landscaped with vegetative cover (a.k.a. grass). Rocks and other forms of landscaping that do not require water are not allowed — and clearly should be.
4) Legalize brown grass. Per code, required vegetative cover must “be perpetually maintained in a healthy condition.” It shouldn’t be a violation of city code for a homeowner to let their grass go dormant during the hot, dry days of August while trout populations in nearby rivers wither due to dewatering.
5) Eliminate sprinkler requirements. City code requires that “permanent irrigation systems must be provided to all landscaped areas.” Most older homes in Bozeman do not have sprinklers, but nevertheless have lush green lawns through much of the summer. The city’s own analysis of single-family water use indicates that homes built since the city began requiring sprinkler and irrigation systems are applying over twice the amount of water to landscapes as compared to older homes, despite being located on smaller lots. Sprinkler systems are expensive to install and maintain. Sprinkler systems should be allowed (subject to efficiency requirements) but not required.
To save water while addressing our community’s urgent need for attainable housing, a better place to start would be legalize duplexes, small lots, Xeriscaping, and occasional brown grass.
