The Bozeman City Commission has indicated its intention to place an affordable housing tax on this fall’s ballot. No doubt, immediate and meaningful action to address affordability is needed (lest Bozeman become the new Boulder) — but significant accompanying housing reforms are necessary if this money is to be spent efficiently and effectively.
To promote affordable housing in cities across the country, the Obama administration published a toolkit in 2016 with ten recommended actions for creating “healthy, responsive, affordable, high-opportunity housing markets.” These actions align with a growing national consensus on sensible reforms for housing affordability.
Obama-suggested reforms that Bozeman should implement include:
-Streamline or shorten permitting processes and timelines. The same building permit that takes a week on average to obtain in Belgrade takes eight weeks minimum in Bozeman. Larger projects often take years to obtain the required approvals from the city of Bozeman. A local home builder tells me that it takes him 30 months to build in Bozeman the same unit he builds in 24 months in Belgrade. (Unsurprisingly, he’s building more units in Belgrade these days.)
-Eliminate off-street parking requirements. The Urban Land Institute reports that parking requirements are the most common barrier to housing development. Designing walkable, connected neighborhoods and reducing parking promotes affordability while lowering traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Parking requirements disproportionately affect lower-income households, who tend to own fewer cars and pay a greater share of their total income on required parking (desired or not).
-Eliminate citywide barriers to multifamily housing. Bozeman’s zoning laws effectively set aside nearly half of residential land as the exclusive domain of single-family houses—the most expensive form of housing. Many cities and states have recently struck down these so-called “exclusionary zoning” laws — allowing for more neighborhoods where three generations of a family could live as neighbors on the same street. This not only reduces barriers to housing creation but also often provides lower income families with access to high opportunity neighborhoods. If Helena can do it (they just did!) Bozeman can as well.
-Liberally allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Bozeman currently allows some ADUs but stops well short of progressive ADU policies implemented in other cities, such as on-demand permitting of pre-approved plan sets and allowing up to two ADUs per parcel when at least one meets standards of Universal Design (providing housing for elderly and mobility-impaired residents).
-Double-down on incentives-based inclusionary zoning. Forcing developers to sell housing at below-market rates doesn’t actually make housing cheaper. Offering developers incentives that reduce their costs (such as strong density bonuses or expedited permit review) in exchange for creating affordable units has been shown to work.
These reforms are vital for a well-rounded affordable housing policy. The more we can limit the gap between market-rate housing and “affordable” housing, the further our tax dollars will go. Before asking voters to shell out for affordable housing in November I hope to see the Bozeman City Commission adopt these sensible housing reforms — ensuring that any new tax dollars are wisely spent.
Mark Egge is a Bozeman-area advocate for sensible land use and transportation policies.