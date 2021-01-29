Ryan Busse was raised on a ranch where he learned to hunt and shoot. He converted a love for guns into an award-winning 25-year career in the firearms industry where he helped build the iconic gun company Kimber while serving as its vice president. Busse has also served as board chair for Montana Conservation Voters and as North American Board Chair for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. He is a writer, speaker, conservationist, outdoorsman and amateur chef. He lives in Kalispell with his family.