It’s deeply frightening to imagine “losing our minds” or being “locked in an asylum.” Brains are complex vital organs and because science has been slower in fully understanding them, brain disorders historically have been treated with bias, misunderstanding and neglect rather than compassion. As a result, many treatable “mental illnesses” have gone untreated, resulting in preventable suffering, shame and lost lives. This is why it’s so critical to accurately diagnose and effectively treat any neuropsychiatric (brain) crisis compassionately and inclusively using all the best available medical science.
So it was alarming to read the May 15 Bozeman Daily Chronicle article “Chaotic Transition” which reported on Bozeman Health’s plans with Gallatin County to have law enforcement divert patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms “regardless of the type of crisis or intoxication” away from the hospital ER to a facility 3 miles away on N 19th. Connections was reported as the entity that will provide services on 19th and the county is being asked to fund these through an RFP to be released this week by Gallatin County Commissioners. Connections is a for-profit company based in Arizona. Connections’ publications stress best-practice crisis intervention guidelines and staff competencies for a continuum of neuropsychiatric care. They highlight the need for medical screening, expert staffing, and a seamless continuum between higher and lower levels of care for the safety and benefit of patients and staff. Nowhere does their literature or clinical evidence support the disjointed model Gallatin County is being asked to fund on 19th. Why would the hospital propose such a plan? It promised in October to provide psychiatric emergency services and inpatient psychiatric care. The hospital has the infrastructure, staff, and ample space within the hospital itself to provide the care. Indeed, the hospital’s empty third-floor, completed last year with public COVID relief dollars could be used for such care. In 1986, Congress enacted the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) to ensure public access to emergency services regardless of ability to pay. Section 1867 of the Social Security Act imposes specific obligations on Medicare-participating hospitals that offer emergency services to provide a medical screening examination when a request is made for examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Hospitals are then required to provide stabilizing treatment for patients with emergency conditions. If a hospital is unable to stabilize a patient within its capability, or if the patient requests, an appropriate transfer should be implemented to an equal or higher level of care. https://www.cms.gov/Regulations-and-Guidance/Legislation/EMTALA Could the hospital want to avoid the costs EMTALA requires? Are patients arriving via law enforcement less profitable? Whatever the “business” reasons, this plan is not best for patients in crisis. It diverts patients away from the greatest concentration of resources that can make a positive health difference, and bypasses the protections of EMTALA which will not apply to the 19th street facility. Mental health care has been the No. 1 community medical need in Gallatin County for over a decade. The IRS requires nonprofit hospitals like Bozeman Health to meet community health needs in exchange for their generous tax exemptions. Our county commissioners have a duty to taxpayers to hold Bozeman Health accountable to provide this care.
Why? Because fear, stigma and labeling brain disorders under “behavioral health”, have obscured vital medical truths: Neuropsychiatric crises are often due to, or complicated by other underlying medical problems, which can be alleviated if accurately diagnosed and treated. When a condition threatens our health and life, we require and deserve the specialized evaluation and care Bozeman Health’s infrastructure is uniquely equipped and subsidized to provide 24/7/365.