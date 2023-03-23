Let the news come to you

The people fighting to save Holland Lake have done an amazing job showing how corrupt the Forest Service has been in its backroom deals to give POWDR Corporation a permit to expand Holland Lake Lodge. Unfortunately the “Holland Lake Lodge Syndrome” — which is doing industry’s bidding instead of acting in the public interest — is not limited to Holland Lake Lodge, the recreation industry, or the Flathead National Forest. It is rampant throughout the Forest Service.

The Knotty Pine Project is but one of many examples of the Forest Service illegally catering to industry. Last summer, the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Center for Biological Diversity, and other environmental groups sued to stop an extremely large logging project in the Kootenai National Forest. With only about 45 bears remaining, it’s Montana’s most imperiled population of grizzly bears.

When the lawsuit was filed, the Forest Service informed plaintiffs that bulldozing and logging would not start until May 2023. But in November 2022, the Forest Service notified us that it had authorized logging — and a road had already been bulldozed through grizzly bear core habitat in October. This is just one example of bad faith and double dealing by the Forest Service, but there are many more.

Mike Garrity is the Executive Director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

