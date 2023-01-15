Let the news come to you

Thank goodness the public has been digging deep and exposing the shadiness that is happening in regards to Holland Lake Lodge, which operates on public national forest land via a Special Use Permit. The proponents of this project have already blatantly lied about the presence of wildlife in the Holland Lake area, the actual acreage of the permitted area, and control/ownership of the business entity. I’d bet anything these proponents are lying about their future intentions for the area as well.

The fact is there are wildlife including grizzlies, black bears, wolverines, lynx, bull trout, bats, and loons that will surely be affected by the construction of a 13,000-square-foot lodge, 3,000-square-foot restaurant, 26 cabins and “bunkies,” additional outbuildings and employee housing, parking lots, and floating docks. POWDR can build as “sustainably” as possible, with dark sky initiatives, recycling, etc., but at the end of the day, the impact of this construction and of tripled, year round occupancy will always be higher than if this proposal is denied. Not to mention the potential impacts on the water quality of small, pristine Holland Lake, with this new development being proposed so close to the shoreline and with much higher wastewater treatment needs.

The fact is the existing permitted acreage is 10.53. Period. It’s right there at the top of the special use permit. POWDR continues to advertise the existing acreage as 15 even after repeatedly being corrected. In actuality, with the additional wastewater treatment/septic needs, POWDR plans to grab closer to 20. How the Forest Service can claim they didn’t realize this “discrepancy” until the public called it to their attention is beyond comprehension.

Jennifer Nave has lived in Montana for over 25 years and is a proud member of the grassroots organization, Save Holland Lake, which was formed to protect the public land at Holland Lake from corporate development.

