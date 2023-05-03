Larry Bean

Imagine a world where the law forces customers to buy from a single corporation. Imagine that same law guarantees profits for using expensive, outdated and risky business practices. Worse yet, imagine this corporation chooses to emit dangerous toxic pollutants while hiding from public scrutiny. You need not imagine this scenario. It’s how North Western Energy conducts business in Montana, and we customers deserve better.

The monopoly energy corporation is building an expensive, polluting methane-fired power plant along the Yellowstone River in Laurel. Thus far, NorthWestern has managed to evade any meaningful public input. That is until Montana District Judge Michael Moses ordered the construction of the plant to be halted. Why? The health and environmental impacts, that will surely come if this facility is allowed to operate, were not properly considered. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a permit based only on the inadequate data provided by NorthWestern.

Laurel residents (and Billings residents downwind) will experience carcinogenic air pollution. State agencies tasked to protect our health and air quality have documented that the plant will emit toxic Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) including formaldehyde, propylene and benzene.

Larry Bean is a Billings-based photographer, retired landscape architect, and a member of Northern Plains Resource Council, a conservation and family agriculture organization.