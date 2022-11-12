Let the news come to you

One of the joys and privileges of living in Bozeman is sharing the landscape with an array of amazing wildlife. Great horned owls, sandhill cranes, foxes, raccoons, deer, and many other species frequent our parks, fields, and trails and enrich our community. Larger species, including elk, moose, wolves, and mountain lions, are a key part of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region unique in the lower 48 states.

Of course, living alongside wild animals can occasionally give rise to conflict. In town, perhaps our most conspicuous — and conflict-prone — wild neighbors are bears. Black bears reside year-round in the mountains and foothills around Bozeman, and grizzly bears are expanding into nearby areas where they have not been for decades.

Most of the time, bears try hard to avoid people and rely on natural foods such as roots, rodents, berries, and grasses. However, some bears venture into residential areas — especially at this time of year, when they desperately seek to consume 20,000 calories a day in order to pack on pounds for the winter. Barbecue grills, bird feeders, fruit trees, dog food on porches — all are enticing to a sense of smell considered one of the keenest in the animal kingdom.

Zack Strong is a senior staff attorney for the terrestrial wildlife program at the Animal Welfare Institute. Bonnie Rice is the Greater Yellowstone/Northern Rockies senior campaign representative at the Sierra Club. Blakeley Adkins is the Volgenau Foundation wildlife conservation associate at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. They all live in Bozeman.

