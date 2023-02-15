Let the news come to you

The grizzly bear is a unique and vital part of Montana’s wildlife heritage. Our state animal, the great bear once roamed throughout the plains of central Montana, before being extirpated from the flatlands by settlers, and relegated to the mountainous country of western Montana. Now, after decades of protection and conservation work — catalyzed and supported by its protection under the Endangered Species Act, the grizzly bear is beginning to recover in at least two out of six designated “recovery zones.”

But changes in leadership and direction in Helena over the past two years threaten to bring to a grinding halt the many years of work by state, tribal and federal wildlife biologists, conservation groups, hunters and landowners.

I have grave concerns about the recent and ongoing trajectory of state policy with regard to grizzly bears (and other large carnivores). In 2021, the Legislature passed several bills that contradict and undermine the letter and spirit of previous commitments that Montana has made to grizzly bear conservation. Subsequently, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission took similar actions. And throughout the past two years, the Legislature has continued the open season on Montana’s gray wolves, proposing and adopting extreme, ethically-questionable policies that seem to indicate what the future of grizzly bear state management might look like, should the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ever decide to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzlies in Montana.

Derek Goldman writes from Missoula, Montana, where he serves as the National Field Director and Northern Rockies Field Representative for the Endangered Species Coalition.

