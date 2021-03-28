In one month, Haven’s Board, staff and partners will pick up their shovels, sink them into the dirt, and lay the foundation for a new way of serving survivors of domestic violence. With $8 million raised for a new shelter and community resource center for survivors of abuse, we will begin to construct not only a new shelter for survivors, but a new path forward for our community to create a future without violence.
We need that change today as much as we ever have. Recent mass shootings have yet again shone a light on the violence in our country. As our nation grapples with the Atlanta murders that wrapped racism, sexism, and classism into one horrific string of homicides, we know the work of dismantling systems of oppression is a mantle we must all carry.
As I think back on the long years of planning and preparation for this moment at Haven, I am reminded that it’s never just one organization that makes change happen: it’s the members of our communities working together. To prepare for this project, we looked to all of you—and in particular, survivors—to help us answer the questions that could help us realize our vision: What could it look like if we had a facility that responded to the needs of survivors as whole people, not just to the trauma they’ve experienced? How could it look if we had a shelter that didn’t just provide physical safety, but provided the space to build community? What are the barriers to survivors seeking support and how might we remove those barriers? What if we could design a space that promoted healing and dignity?
Your answers led us to work with MASS Design Group and create a new facility that has space for children to play and simply be kids. It provided us with the insight to have designated space for pets so that all members of the family have a safe haven. It inspired us to take a hard look at the fact that all genders experience abuse, and that survivors of all genders deserve the same space to heal and receive support. It reminded us of the importance of building community not just among survivors, but also the community at large so that we can support one another in the good times and bad. Whether it’s planting seeds in our community gardens, attending a meditation course at our community resource center, or participating in a Haven volunteer training, this new home for Haven will have something for you.
And while in many ways, this feels like the culmination of all of those years of listening, researching, and planning, our groundbreaking next month truly represents a new beginning.
If we ever stand a chance of eradicating abuse, it’s by engaging all of you in helping us do so. By moving towards a new model of providing shelter and services that rebuilds broken support networks and gives ownership of the issue to our community, that is where the real change will happen.
I am continuously inspired by what this community of ours can accomplish through its activism and philanthropy. Through your ideas, input, gifts, and dedication, you all have made this new home for Haven happen. I look forward to embarking on our next steps as an organization, with all of you as our partners.
Erica Coyle is the Executive Director of Haven. To learn more about Haven’s services and new facility, visit havenmt.org.