Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A lot of what defines Montana is our outdoor spaces. With so much open space and public lands in the state, it seems as though everyone would have easy access to nature. Yet, that’s not always the case — even for people in Montana.

Montana is blessed with two iconic national parks. Now imagine trying to visit them without access to a vehicle. It would be challenging. Let’s think closer to home: Proximity of neighborhood trails, parks and open space is how families recreate on the weekdays. A dog walk after dinner or a quick jaunt to the playground for the kids are not opportunities afforded to all Montanans equally. Some neighborhoods, often those occupied by lower-income residents, don’t have tree-lined boulevards or easy access to nature.

Last week Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Alex Padilla, D-California, introduced the Outdoors for All Act. The bipartisan legislation, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, would expand outdoor opportunities for communities that lack parks and greenspace.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Bill Hodge is the Montana state director for The Wilderness Society after previously serving four years as the executive director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you