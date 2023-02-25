A lot of what defines Montana is our outdoor spaces. With so much open space and public lands in the state, it seems as though everyone would have easy access to nature. Yet, that’s not always the case — even for people in Montana.
Montana is blessed with two iconic national parks. Now imagine trying to visit them without access to a vehicle. It would be challenging. Let’s think closer to home: Proximity of neighborhood trails, parks and open space is how families recreate on the weekdays. A dog walk after dinner or a quick jaunt to the playground for the kids are not opportunities afforded to all Montanans equally. Some neighborhoods, often those occupied by lower-income residents, don’t have tree-lined boulevards or easy access to nature.
Last week Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Alex Padilla, D-California, introduced the Outdoors for All Act. The bipartisan legislation, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, would expand outdoor opportunities for communities that lack parks and greenspace.
The Outdoors for All Act ensures that money will always be available for the creation of neighborhood parks across the country where they are needed most and can’t be redirected based on the prevailing political winds. This is critical because local government like those in Montana needs reliability so that if they are going to apply for federal funds, those dollars will be available. As our cities grow and our communities feel the pressures of drought, wildfire and flooding intensity, the Outdoors for All Act would provide opportunities to create local parks and green spaces closer to our homes and communities to help ward off the effects of those climate events. Plus, the funds will also allow for communities to create trails, green spaces, playgrounds, cultural gathering spaces, and bringing nature’s benefits to city residents’ doorsteps.
Parks and outdoor spaces can and do spur economic growth, mitigate the effects of climate change, and increase equitable access to nature. In 2017 alone, local parks generated more than $166 billion in economic activity and supported more than 1.1 million jobs nationwide. Additionally, local parks improve community health and climate resilience by managing storm water, mitigating flooding, absorbing air pollution, filtering rainwater, and increasing tree coverage.
The bipartisan Outdoors for All Act tackles outdoor recreation deficits and expands eligibility to cities and towns of 25,000 or more and allows two or more adjacent areas to apply for a grant together ensuring that, as cities grow, there will be access to local parks. The bill also reduces red tape and streamlines how communities can secure the funding to serve their population. The parks, playgrounds, green spaces, preserved natural habitats, and trails that this program provides serves much needed outdoor outlets for city residents, bringing communities together across different social and economic spectrums and reconnecting people with the outdoors.
Plus, this program, called the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant, is funded by Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) dollars, something our Montana senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, have long supported. These oil and gas royalties being reinvested in spaces of health, renewal and economic development have long served our state and country, and the Outdoors for All Act provides clear direction for some of these funding opportunities to serve our communities without tax-payer burden.
Our whole congressional delegation should support the Outdoors for All Act and help provide more federal dollars to Montana communities who need local parks.
