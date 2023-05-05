Let the news come to you

We are landowners who live, work, and ranch adjacent to and downstream of coal mines. While it’s not always easy, we take pride in working to ensure that responsible coal mining and ranching can coexist alongside one another. However, that work can only be successful if our leaders are equally committed to crafting and upholding responsible laws that respect the rights of all parties. Unfortunately, that commitment is lacking this legislative session.

We are appalled by a pair of bills making their way to the governor’s desk. These bills would harm rural communities by threatening our water and property rights. Together, they pack a one-two punch of disrespect and disregard to everyday Montanans while rolling out the red carpet for coal corporations. One bill would virtually guarantee greater damage to water and property by coal development, and the other would dramatically undermine citizens’ rights to seek justice once that property damage occurs. Only coal lobbyists could love these bills, and it is painfully clear they were the primary authors.

HB 576, sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, would allow coal corporations to deplete and contaminate water sources adjacent to coal mining with minimal liability. The bill alters how damage to land and water is defined — making Montana law much more ambiguous — giving state agencies and coal companies tremendous leeway in deciding what damage looks like. This legal murkiness would all but force landowners and ranchers to seek clarity from the court when water or land is damaged. But another bill makes that prospect incredibly dangerous to those without deep pockets.

Clint McRae is a Rosebud County rancher and Chair of Rosebud Protective Association, a local community group that organizes to protect the water and agricultural viability of Rosebud County. Pat Thiele is a retired veteran, Roundup landowner, and Chair of Bull Mountain Land Alliance, a community group that stands up for land and people by advocating for prosperous family farms and ranches and a healthy local economy.

