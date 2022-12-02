Let the news come to you

On Nov. 4, Gov. Gianforte said he was committed to improving access to public lands at an event in Missoula. Then, a few weeks later, he proposed to permanently slash taxpayer funding to Montana’s premier public access program — Habitat Montana.

Gov. Gianforte’s budget proposal, released in mid-November, proposes to permanently cut voter-approved revenue that is used to protect wildlife and improve hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. As a former chair of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and a business owner who relies on access to public land and water, I’m disappointed.

Public access fuels our way of life. But, it’s getting harder to protect this access as more people discover Montana. That’s why in 2020, a strong majority of us voted to set aside a portion of revenue from recreational marijuana sales to expand hunting and fishing access and protect small farms and ranches from development.

Dan Vermillion is a fishing outfitter and a former chair of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. He served on the commission for 13 years.

