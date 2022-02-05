As we near the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park, there is much to celebrate. For over a century, Yellowstone has been a refuge for thriving wildlife found nowhere else in the lower 48. It is the place we take our families and out of town guests for picnics, fishing and hiking, it’s the place we mention when asked where we live, and it drives the economy throughout our region.
But as we prepare to commemorate the establishment of the world’s first national park, no species highlights the work we have left to do together better than Yellowstone wolves.
Last week, in response to growing public concern, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioners decided to bring an early end to wolf hunting along the northern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Once 82 wolves have been killed, hunting and trapping for wolves in that region is suspended until the season opens again in October.
The commission’s decision to temporarily cap the hunt provides a modest level of progress; it’s a half step forward following a giant leap backward for Yellowstone’s famed wolves. It’s better than the policies adopted last year but does nothing to address the extreme wolf policies enacted by the Gianforte Administration — policies that remain on the book for next year’s season. In fact, ignoring the deep concerns of Montanans, the commission shot down common-sense amendments brought by commissioners K.C. Walsh and Pat Byorth. Those amendments would have addressed the problem by immediately ending hunting and trapping in Region 3’s Wolf Management Units (WMUs) 313 and 316 rather than allowing even more of Yellowstone’s wolves to be killed.
While the aggressive wolf hunt will continue through March in other parts of the state, the commission’s decision comes none too soon for Yellowstone’s wolves. While the hunt in units just outside the park was previously limited, the removal of quotas has had a disproportionate impact on Yellowstone’s wildlife, including the decimation of the entire Phantom Lake pack. As of this week, Yellowstone’s wolf population has been reduced by nearly 30%. Most of these animals grew up within Yellowstone and were previously protected by conservative hunting quotas when they wondered into Montana beyond park boundaries. Those conservative quotas reflected the economic values these wolves bring to our gateway communities.
The deep concern about this impact was reflected at last week’s commission meeting, as scores of concerned business owners and other Montanans were ready to testify about how these aggressive new wolf hunting regulations are negatively impacting local livelihoods and Yellowstone’s wolves. They were largely silenced by the Commission’s decision to limit public participation, and by day’s end very few Montanans were able to share their concerns, experience, and expertise. Given Governor Gianforte’s pro-business platform during the last election, it is disheartening to see his administration silencing input from the small, family-owned businesses that depend on healthy wildlife to keep their lights on.
Yellowstone’s Superintendent, Cam Sholly, recently requested that Gov. Gianforte stop the “extraordinary” killing, noting that park wolves spend only 5% of their time outside of Yellowstone National Park, and that there has been only one verified attack on livestock in county north of the park over the past three years.
Yellowstone’s leadership has asked that state officials return to the more conservative hunting quotas of previous years in park adjacent hunt zones in Region 3. As the nation’s leading advocate for our national parks, the National Parks Conservation Association strongly supports Park Service leadership in calling upon the governor to reinstate historic hunting limits.
March 1, 2022, marks the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. With the world watching — and the spotlight squarely on Yellowstone — Gov. Gianforte has an opportunity to show clear leadership and a real commitment to our park’s future and Montana’s outdoor heritage.