Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

We commend Gov. Greg Gianforte for his recent proclamation that public access is an important pillar of his public lands agenda.

“The benefits of public access can’t be overstated”, he said. “Increasing public access helps drive sustainable, long-term economic growth, especially in our rural communities.”

Last month, he backed that talk up with action when he voted to establish the Big Snowy Mountain Wildlife Management Area. This 6,000-acre acquisition by the state dramatically enhanced public access into almost 100,000 acres of central Montana’s Big Snowies.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jim Klug is the Founder of Yellow Dog Flyfishing and Lance Trebesch is CEO of Eventgroove. Both are members of Business for Montana’s Outdoors.

Tags

Recommended for you