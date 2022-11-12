We commend Gov. Greg Gianforte for his recent proclamation that public access is an important pillar of his public lands agenda.
“The benefits of public access can’t be overstated”, he said. “Increasing public access helps drive sustainable, long-term economic growth, especially in our rural communities.”
Last month, he backed that talk up with action when he voted to establish the Big Snowy Mountain Wildlife Management Area. This 6,000-acre acquisition by the state dramatically enhanced public access into almost 100,000 acres of central Montana’s Big Snowies.
Now, Gov. Gianforte has another great opportunity to showcase his commitment to improving public access. His administration is just days away from releasing its 2025 Executive Budget, which will provide initial guidance for Montana’s upcoming budget cycle, determining how much the state will invest in funding mechanisms used to pay the costs of the Big Snowies acquisition and other similar public access initiatives across the state.
There is one particular mechanism that we are urging Gov. Gianforte to fully support: the Montana Outdoor Fund.
One of the newest and most promising funding mechanisms that invests in good public access projects, the Montana Outdoor Fund was established in 2020, with overwhelming support from Montanans. They voted in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis, and directing a portion of the resulting tax revenue to conservation and outdoor programs across the state.
Montana is actually the only state in the nation that sets aside revenue from the sale of recreational marijuana to support our outdoor economy. This funding source makes improvements to overstressed state parks, maintains public trail systems, and supports the Habitat Montana program which pays for public access.
Ironically, Gov. Gianforte didn’t support this new investment back in 2021. His previous executive budget failed to account for these funds, even though Montana voters approved them for conservation and access projects. That meant Montanans were forced to fight hard to keep these public access funds in place during the 2021 legislative session.
Through pragmatic negotiations with lawmakers, the will of the voters was eventually respected, and the Montana Outdoor Fund was fully authorized. Gov. Gianforte eventually signed the bill into law, setting aside nearly $20 million annually to protect our access to hunt, fish, hike and camp; all critical elements of the Montana way of life.
Citizens should not have to fight this battle again. These funds were approved by a majority of Montana voters, authorized by Montana lawmakers, and should be fully reflected in the Governor’s Executive Budget.
Montana is projected to have a budget surplus of $1.8 billion this year, making budget cuts to the outdoors indefensible. It’s a straightforward calculation for the state to maintain modest investments in our public access during times of historic surplus, with no reason to slash funding that benefits all Montanans.
As business owners and members of Business for Montana’s Outdoors, we understand how much value public access adds to Montana’s economy. Our outdoor assets are a natural competitive advantage which drive job growth and attract talent. Investments in public access are investments in our traditions and position us well for the future.
This isn’t just a matter of opinion. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just released its latest round of analysis examining the growing impact of the outdoor industry. Montana continues to lead the pack in terms of the industry’s value to the overall economic picture. In 2021, our state’s outdoor economy accounted for over 4.4% of our total gross domestic product and supported 27,584 jobs.
So we’re encouraging Montana’s governor to do the right thing. Budgets reflect our values, and there’s no value more widespread in Montana than public land access. We encourage Gov. Gianforte to continue supporting public access by fully funding the Montana Outdoor Fund, as voters intended.
