Guest column: GOP turning Montana into a playground for the wealthy By Rep. Marilyn Marler Guest columnist Aug 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am an avid outdoorswoman and hunter who is proud of Montana’s legacy of wildlife conservation and fair chase practices. Montana hunters deserved better leadership than they received by the GOP majority in the 2021 Legislature. Republican lawmakers passed bills along party lines that will make it easier for wealthy landowners to restrict access to wildlife and harder for working class Montanans to hunt.Montana is the envy of all other states for our abundant wildlife and access to hunting opportunities. We rely on the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, designating wildlife as a public resource and using hunters in partnership with biologists to manage populations for future generations. Participation in Montana’s hunting culture is famously independent of one’s land ownership status or personal wealth.Unfortunately Republicans of the 2021 Legislature introduced bill after bill designed to take resident Montana hunters out of the equation and shift management preferences toward outfitted hunts and increased control by wealthy, large landowners.Consider House Bill 637 (Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet) which was presented as a simple cleanup bill, but included special benefits for non-residents who own over 640 acres and a million dollars for farmed pheasants. That’s a million dollars that could have been spent on increasing access to public lands or habitat enhancement for wildlife. Most egregiously, HB 637 overturned the will of Montana voters (who trounced I-161 at the ballot box years ago) by increasing the outfitted non-resident licenses at the expense of DIY non-resident hunters. This change was made on nearly the last day of the session, without advance notice or public comment. Not that the majority party was interested in public comment. GOP legislators voted for some terrible bills (HB 505, Rep. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, HB 697 Rep. Josh Kassmeir, R-Fort Benton) despite thousands of emails, letters and testimony from hunters. Montana hunters were frequently denigrated by GOP members on the House Floor and in committee, along with our existing successful partnership programs like Block Management and Game Damage Hunts. Fortunately HB 505 and 697 died in process but not for lack of support by Republicans, and they will probably be introduced again next session.Some large landowners clearly want to save the regular hunting season for selling bull hunts, and then use arbitrary and ineffective shoulder seasons to kill cows. If these terms are unfamiliar to you, here is the straight talk: more options for the wealthy and fewer for working class Montanans. Block Management and Game Damage Hunts are existing, successful programs that rely on partnerships. We need the current administration to demonstrate support for those collaborative programs instead of undermining them.If you are a hunter please look up how your legislators voted on these bills. Let them know that you oppose their support of anti-Montana hunter bills. Don’t assume the GOP is looking out for our hunting heritage and successful history of wildlife conservation, because they aren’t. Our Legislature is for and by the people, so let’s not stand by while Republicans turn Montana into a playground for the wealthy. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rep. Marilyn Marler represents House District 90 in Missoula. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunter Republicans Hunting Montana Politics Institutes Parliament Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: Proud of the accomplishments of Rep. Matt Rosendale Posted: 12 a.m. Montana State University professor wins book award for Cheyenne Nation history Posted: 5:30 p.m. Montana leads 18-state effort to overturn federal bump stock ban Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montana officials order all state employees back to work, effective Sept. 7 Posted: 4:30 p.m. Infrastructure bill includes billions for Montana Posted: 4:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back