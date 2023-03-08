Let the news come to you

The leadership of the Montana House of Representatives is proud of the accomplishments the Republican-led Legislature has achieved on behalf of the people of Montana in the first half of the legislative session.

Several key pieces of legislation have passed both chambers and will be sent to the governor, these include a property tax rebate of $1,000 to residential property owners paid out in 2024 and 2025, and an income tax rebate of up to $1,250 per individual taxpayer and $2,500 for married couples filing jointly. Additionally, we are paying down $200 million of Montana state debt. As a result, nearly $1 billion of our state’s historic budget surplus is on its way back to taxpayers. We are incredibly proud to fulfill this promise and return to our Montanans their hard-earned money.

Additional conservative bills have been transmitted to the Senate including legislation to improve our children’s educational opportunities, many of which give students the flexibility they need to receive the best education possible. Republicans have advanced multiple bills that will increase enrollment and school choice options for Montana students and their families. Bills that support Montana’s small businesses, including a reduction in Montana’s business equipment tax as well as bills that restore our judiciary and demand the government be accountable to you, the people, are advancing with Republican support.

Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, is the speaker of the Montana House of Representatives. Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, is speaker pro tempore. Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, is the House majority leader.