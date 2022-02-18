Having lived in Bozeman for over two decades, I thought I had heard it all when it comes to the things developers will say to garner support for their projects. Among the common refrains I’ve heard from developers are, “this is going to be the greenest development Montana has ever seen” and “we’re going to leave this place in better condition than we found it.”
But the ongoing ad campaign for the Riverbend Glamping Getaway in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle takes the cake for the most shameless plug yet. The headline “Recreation encourages conservation” is overlaid on a photo of an attractive young outdoorsy woman apparently showing a young boy how to fry ants using a magnifying glass. The text at the bottom reads, “Tourists visit Montana to experience our natural beauty. And to ensure it endures, we introduce them to stewardship.”
If you’re unfamiliar with it, the Riverbend glampground is being proposed on a flood-prone island in the Gallatin River next to Gallatin Gateway. The Gallatin County floodplain administrator granted a permit for the project last November, but several individuals and conservation groups, including American Rivers, are challenging the permit on the grounds that it violates the county’s floodplain regulations. The Gallatin County Commission will get the final say on whether the glampground is allowed to move forward, and if so, under what conditions, at a public hearing in April.
Let’s explore the claim that “recreation encourages conservation.” As a lifelong outdoorsman who lives to fish, hunt, paddle and ski, I’ll be the first to admit that recreating in the outdoors played a huge role in turning me into a conservationist. Many of America’s most celebrated conservationists — people like Teddy Roosevelt, Aldo Leopold and Mardy Murie — got their inspiration to preserve wild country from immersing themselves in the outdoors. So yes, recreation can encourage conservation. But not always.
As yourself this — has the explosive recreational development around Big Sky over the past few decades conserved the area’s forests, wildlife and once-pristine streams? Has industrial recreation around Moab, Utah conserved the surrounding redrock canyons and created more opportunities for solitude?
Of course not.
While they are often linked, there’s a fundamental difference between recreation and conservation. Recreation is about taking. It’s a form of hedonism. Conservation is about giving. Sometimes that means giving up the opportunity to recreate in certain places or at certain times of the year to protect wildlife. Sadly, far too many recreationists take without giving anything back. That’s why our conservation deficit is worsening in Greater Yellowstone and our wildlife is increasingly under siege.
Which brings me back to the Riverbend Glamping Getaway. If our county commissioners allow it to proceed, about five dozen teepees, Conestoga wagons, and other temporary accommodations will get plunked on an island in the Gallatin River currently occupied by cottonwoods, beaver, whitetail deer and bald eagles. Gas and sewer lines would also be buried underneath the river to connect the glampground with utilities in Gallatin Gateway. That is not conservation. It is the exact opposite.
The developer of this glampground is trying to hoodwink the public and our elected officials into believing that the goal of his project is to introduce people to stewardship so they become conservationists who presumably will work to protect special places like the Gallatin River. But it’s obvious his primary motive is to make money off tourists who are willing to shell out a few hundred bucks a night to camp in a high hazard zone on a storied river.
If the owner of this property was truly interested in conservation, he would reach out to a local land trust and donate a conservation easement to keep it in its natural state. Given that is unlikely to happen, the Gallatin County Commissioners should heed public sentiment and deny this ill-conceived project in its current form.