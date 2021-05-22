The Bridgers, Hyalite, and the Spanish Peaks are greening up; arrowleaf, shooting stars and larkspurs are popping all over the foothills and hummingbirds are showing up in the valley. These natural signs also indicate that tourism season is beginning — and this summer is poised to set records for outdoor vacations, including to our national parks.
Of course, it has never been a mystery why people flock here to bask in the beauty and open space of the Big Sky — the place we are blessed to call home. Montana’s parks and public lands have seen a steady increase in visitation for several years now. Yellowstone saw the busiest September on record last year, and the park is already hitting new milestones in the past week, since roads began to open throughout the park.
The positive economic impact of park visitors is undeniable, and our local communities and businesses would not have such vibrant places to work and play without it. Economic vitality goes together with being good stewards to these incredible destinations and maintaining a future-focused view. While the desire to experience these places continues to increase at exponential rates, our national parks are not getting any bigger and we all must do our part.
Up in Glacier, visitation has increased so dramatically that the park has initiated a ticketed entry system for Going-to-the-Sun Road. While the rest of the park is open and accessible, the only way to drive the Sun Road in your personal vehicle is through this new system. By asking people to make advanced plans including using www.recreation.gov to visit parks with timed entry systems, park managers will be able to protect both the natural environment and visitor experience.
While there are no restrictions in place yet in Yellowstone, visitors are experiencing overflowing park lots, long lines to see classic vistas, traffic jams, and trails that feel more like city sidewalks at rush hour. But Yellowstone and Glacier are only two of the amazing national parks and monuments in our region, and visitors and locals alike should consider exploring new destinations.
Take in the area’s astounding history by visiting Fort Union Trading Post which for decades was the most important fur trade post on the Upper Missouri River. Or explore Grant Kohrs Ranch, which commemorates some symbols of the American West: wide open spaces, the hard-working cowboy, the spirited cow pony. Or perhaps visit the Butte-Anaconda Historic District and experience an underground mine at the World Museum of Mining and eat at the country’s oldest known continuously operating Chinese restaurant, the Peking Noodle House, before exploring Butte’s Chinese history at the Mai Wah Museum. Or visit historic Fort Benton and get lost in the rugged natural beauty of the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument.
Many Indigenous cultures call this area home, learn more about their history at Knife River Indian Villages, just over the border in North Dakota, or spend an afternoon exploring Big Hole and Little Bighorn Battlefields’ dramatic landscapes and learn about the different tribal nations that fought for their way of life on these sacred lands.
Outdoors fans of all stripes love the vast and wild Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, home to an astounding diversity of plants, and a more than 10,000-year human history. You may even want to cross into Idaho to visit Craters of the Moon National Monument, a vast ocean of lava flows so like a moonscape that Apollo astronauts including Alan Shepard trained there, in advance of their and his fellow Apollo astronauts came there to train in preparation for their 1971 moon landing.
Whether you travel to beloved or new-to-you destinations this year, remember to make a plan, practice leave-no-trace principles, and remember to share thanks for the park rangers, concessionaires, and surrounding hotel, restaurant and other business owners and workers who help us along the way.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Holly Sandbo is the Northern Rockies Outreach and Engagement Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.