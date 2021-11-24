Guest column: Give thanks to the turkey's dinosaur family tree By Michael Serio Guest columnist Nov 24, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Every year millions of Americans sit down to feast on millions of dinosaurs. Each year on Thanksgiving we sit down to eat the dinosaur known as the turkey. Whether you enjoy roast duck, or fried chicken you are eating a dinosaur, because all birds are dinosaurs. But what does it mean when we say that birds are dinosaurs, and how do we know that they are?When paleontologists say that birds are dinosaurs it means that all birds share a common ancestor that was a dinosaur. In the same way, all domesticated dogs are descended from a common ancestor that was a wolf, so all dogs can be considered wolves. While it’s pretty easy to look at a dog and see its connection to a wolf, the connection between a turkey and a T. rex isn’t immediately clear. Only during the last 50 years has new anatomical evidence been discovered that unmistakably links birds to dinosaurs.When you sit down to start eating your Thanksgiving turkey this year, pay extra close attention. Written in the anatomy and bones of your turkey is the evidence that ties birds to their dinosaur ancestors. The first piece of the turkey that you may notice is the drumstick, or leg, with the leg bones of the tibia and fibula attached. The bones in birds are unique for being the only hollow bones among living animals, and if you have a sharp enough knife, you can confirm this yourself. Interestingly, birds aren’t the only animals to have hollow bones, the fossilized bones in certain types of dinosaurs have been found to be hollow as well, like the bones of Allosaurus and all other carnivorous dinosaurs, which make up a group of dinosaurs called the theropods.Hollow bones aren’t the only anatomical similarities linking birds with theropod dinosaurs. If you’ve ever eaten a chicken wing you are well acquainted with another trait that ties birds and dinosaurs — their hands. If you draw a turkey using your hand as a template you’ll see five clear fingers, or digits, one thumb making up the turkey “head”, and four fingers making up the feathers. Now if you were to try and draw a turkey with a turkey’s hand it would look more like a checkmark with one small finger and one long one. The longer finger in a turkey is a fusion of two digits, bones that are fused in all modern birds but were free in their dinosaur ancestors. These fingers are the exact same as the digits that make up the hands of theropods like velociraptor. The bones fused and changed size over time, but the digits are all still there. If hands and hollow bones don’t have you convinced just yet, there is another anatomical feature closely associated with birds and dinosaurs that you likely know — the wishbone. Aside from granting wishes to satisfied Thanksgiving feasters the wishbone, or furcula, is also a springy bone that helps birds with flight. Before this bone was used for flight it was present as a fusion of the collar bones in theropod dinosaurs. The furcula in theropods isn’t exactly the same as in your Thanksgiving turkey, but it does have a lot of similarities, like its position in the shoulder and its use as a spring.The last big piece that helped scientists tie birds and dinosaurs together probably won’t be visible on your Thanksgiving turkey, but birds are very well known for them. Feathers are a key adaptation that weren’t originally associated with dinosaurs. However, recent fossils out of China have undeniably proven that the theropod dinosaurs had feathers. Fossils from the dinosaurs sinosauropteryx, microraptor and anchiornis are a few examples that have well preserved feathers. Birds are the only living animals today that have feathers, so the fact that theropods also had feathers makes it very likely that they are directly related.By combining these numerous puzzle pieces of anatomy, we can create a list of connections that tie birds with dinosaurs. Paleontologists were able to do the same thing to slowly build the connection between birds and dinosaurs. This evolutionary connection indicates that birds are direct descendants from, and still a part of, the dinosaur lineage. The more fossil findings that come out regarding the closest relatives of living birds, the more it becomes clear that a lot of the things we associate as being unique to birds were already present in their close dinosaur relatives. So, when you get ready to enjoy your Thanksgiving feast with your family tree, be sure to give a little thanks to the turkey, and its very dinosaur family tree. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Serio is a graduate student in the Montana State University Department of Earth Sciences. 