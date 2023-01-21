Let the news come to you

The 68th Montana Legislature is officially in session, and the House has already gaveled in. This year the state faces a unique challenge of deciding how to spend a $2 billion surplus.

As leadership of the Montana House, our response to that challenge is supporting House Bill 192, introduced by Rep. Bill Mercer of Billings. The bill entails three initiates: refund taxpayers on overpaid income taxes, alleviate the property tax crunch and reduce the state’s debt.

This session we are committed to returning Montana taxpayers their hard-earned money. In order to qualify for the rebate, individuals must be legal Montana residents as of January 2021. As House leadership, we know that returning thousands of dollars to Montanans will be a tremendous help for folks struggling with the high cost of living and inflation. This bill is only the beginning of our House Republican agenda to help the people of Montana this session.

Rep. Matt Regier is a Republican from Kalispell. Rep.

Rhonda Knudsen is a Republican from Culbertson.

Rep. Sue Vinton is a Republican from

Billings.

