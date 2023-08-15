Let the news come to you

Montana’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, has decided to ignore a court order, the Montana Constitution, and the state’s “bad actor” law intended to prevent mining executives who have left environmental damages behind from receiving new mining permits. Even worse, his decision is intended to benefit extremely “bad actor” CEO Phillips Baker, Jr., to allow him to operate yet another environmentally risky mine, this one under the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness Area.

Baker’s trail is a Montana environmental horror story. He was a top executive in the Pegasus Gold Corp., that developed a number of mines in Montana using the open-pit cyanide heap-leach process to pull gold from low-content rock. The process has left the state with very serious environmental problems, including “treatment in perpetuity” at numerous mine sites, many of which are now federal Superfund sites.

The damage to the environment — and enormous cleanup costs — from cyanide heap-leach mining was so extreme that Montanans outlawed the process by citizen initiative in 1998. When the mining industry tried to overturn the ban in 2004 voters overwhelmingly rejected those efforts.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.

