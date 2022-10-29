Let the news come to you

Bozeman Creek in Sourdough Canyon is one of the most beloved trails in the Bozeman area and is part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project. The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to the bikers, walkers, runners, skiers, hunters, anglers, campers, and residents who graciously accommodated the recent forest fuels reduction work over the past year. While we aren’t done yet, we have made great strides in ensuring forest health and wildfire resiliency. Thank you for weathering short term trail closures and work that will benefit all residents of Bozeman.

The Bozeman Municipal Watershed project extends south into the Bozeman Creek and Hyalite Creek drainages, where 80% of Bozeman’s drinking water comes from. In the case of a wildfire event, our community water supply would be endangered. Forest fuels reduction activities are a common tactic used to keep our forests healthy, and they protect our adjacent homes, communities, and water sources from the negative aspects of a wildfire event.

By reducing undergrowth and density, we can attain a healthier forest, and have defensible space should a wildfire start.

Corey Lewellen is the Bozeman district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Brian Heaston is a project engineer for the city of Bozeman.

