Bozeman Creek in Sourdough Canyon is one of the most beloved trails in the Bozeman area and is part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project. The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to the bikers, walkers, runners, skiers, hunters, anglers, campers, and residents who graciously accommodated the recent forest fuels reduction work over the past year. While we aren’t done yet, we have made great strides in ensuring forest health and wildfire resiliency. Thank you for weathering short term trail closures and work that will benefit all residents of Bozeman.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed project extends south into the Bozeman Creek and Hyalite Creek drainages, where 80% of Bozeman’s drinking water comes from. In the case of a wildfire event, our community water supply would be endangered. Forest fuels reduction activities are a common tactic used to keep our forests healthy, and they protect our adjacent homes, communities, and water sources from the negative aspects of a wildfire event.
By reducing undergrowth and density, we can attain a healthier forest, and have defensible space should a wildfire start.
If you’ve ventured to the 1-mile mark on the Bozeman Creek trail, you’ve surely seen a large slash pile on the west side of the trail. There is a second pile closer to the 3-mile mark, and numerous piles located through the project in the Moser and Leverich Gulch areas. These piles will be burned this fall as conditions allow. The Forest Service anticipates continued skyline yarding (a technique often used on steep slopes where logs are lifted with cables to a landing) this fall and winter.
In 2023, both the city of Bozeman and the Forest Service will be doing additional forest fuels reduction activities including additional helicopter-aided treatments and thinning in the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek areas. Prescribed burning and small pile burning efforts could begin west of Langohr Campground and in the Leverich Gulch/Moser areas within the next few weeks as conditions allow. Notifications will go out to the public and neighbors well in advance of work.
We have fielded questions from the community regarding the nature of some of the thinning work that is visible from town. Unfortunately, due to existing poor health of these forest stands, we were not able to create a more natural, blended appearance — which is always our goal. We are exploring additional options to blend the treatments into the landscape to create as natural of a finished look as possible.
As the city of Bozeman and the Forest Service continues to work on our much-loved, shared watershed, we ask users to do your part. Please pick up after your pet and dispose of the bags in the garbage containers at the trailhead. Make certain your campfires are out completely before leaving the area. Lastly, pack out all your trash and belongings, leaving the forest clean for the next users to enjoy.
In closing, we thank you again for your patience and engagement as we implement such a high priority project which is ultimately increasing the protection for our community drinking water.