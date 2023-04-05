Henry Kriegel

The Jeffersonian principle that “the government closest to the people serves the people best” is often true. But not always. Since the founding of our country there has been a tension between this maxim and the principle best summarized by Henry David Thoreau, “that government is best which governs least.”

This tension is being felt in Montana regarding housing reform. Issues like affordable housing often have spillover effects and span multiple jurisdictions. Enacting a good idea once statewide can be far more effective than enacting a hundred variations of the same idea in cities across the state.

Local governments are creatures of the state. Their power to regulate land use and development has been delegated to them by the legislature.

Henry Kriegel is the legislative director of Americans for Prosperity-Montana.