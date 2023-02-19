Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Show us a resident hunter who doesn’t think there are too many out-of-state hunters in Montana.

We’ll wait.

Truth is, this sentiment isn’t just from anecdotal observations from packed trailheads and crowded public lands. According to FWP, 29% of the total hunters in Montana last year don’t even live here. That’s almost one in three.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jake Schwaller lives and works in Billings. Doug Krings lives and works in Lewistown with his wife and kids. Both are fourth generation Montanans and board members for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

Tags

Recommended for you