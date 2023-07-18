Let the news come to you

Hundreds of people who live in the pastoral area south of Gallatin Gateway had their lives turned upside recently when a letter from an engineering company informed them that a gravel pit was going to begin operation adjacent to three subdivisions on a parcel of farmland bordering the imperiled Gallatin River. The frightening letter described a 24/7 operation with crushers, asphalt plants, and hundreds of rock trucks turning on and off US-191.

Certainly, no government official in their right mind would permit an industrial mining operation in a residential area, on prime farmland, on the banks of perhaps the world’s most famous blue ribbon trout river with an entrance on the most dangerous stretch of highway in Montana, was my immediate thought. It was when I found out the state legislature, in 2021, passed HB 599 into law which removed any public input on permit applications and all but rubber stamps gravel pits anywhere and anytime in the state, that I felt eviscerated by our own elected officials.

Gravel, literally, covers the entire Gallatin Valley floor, including thousands of acres far away from homes, prime wildlife habitat, blue ribbon trout water, and dangerous highways. It’s everywhere. There is no reason to target a quiet residential neighborhood along the Gallatin River. The proposed pit is intended to supply the needs of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th homeowners in Big Sky and Yellowstone Club. Perhaps the gravel should be mined from ample supplies south of Ennis or in Big Sky itself?

