Hundreds of people who live in the pastoral area south of Gallatin Gateway had their lives turned upside recently when a letter from an engineering company informed them that a gravel pit was going to begin operation adjacent to three subdivisions on a parcel of farmland bordering the imperiled Gallatin River. The frightening letter described a 24/7 operation with crushers, asphalt plants, and hundreds of rock trucks turning on and off US-191.
Certainly, no government official in their right mind would permit an industrial mining operation in a residential area, on prime farmland, on the banks of perhaps the world’s most famous blue ribbon trout river with an entrance on the most dangerous stretch of highway in Montana, was my immediate thought. It was when I found out the state legislature, in 2021, passed HB 599 into law which removed any public input on permit applications and all but rubber stamps gravel pits anywhere and anytime in the state, that I felt eviscerated by our own elected officials.
Gravel, literally, covers the entire Gallatin Valley floor, including thousands of acres far away from homes, prime wildlife habitat, blue ribbon trout water, and dangerous highways. It’s everywhere. There is no reason to target a quiet residential neighborhood along the Gallatin River. The proposed pit is intended to supply the needs of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th homeowners in Big Sky and Yellowstone Club. Perhaps the gravel should be mined from ample supplies south of Ennis or in Big Sky itself?
As a life-long Republican, I’m dismayed that the legislature totally ignored one of the fundamental tenets of the GOP. That is, the most effective, responsible, and responsive government is government closest to the people. HB 599 took the decision to permit a mine far away from citizens and does not allow the impacted municipal government to make the decision as to what’s best for its citizens.
HB 599 appears to violate our constitution. It usurps the private property rights of people who live near a site proposed for a gravel pit. The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides that “no person shall be ... deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
Fee simple ownership of property includes the right to peacefully enjoy the property. Government permitting an industrial mine to operate next door to private property owners, without assent, is an unconstitutional taking of property rights.
The noise, dust, light, and smells, once they leave the mine site, trespass on the property of others. President Reagan said it best, “Many laws protecting environmental quality have promoted liberty by securing property against the destructive trespass of pollution.”
As if private property rights weren’t enough of a reason to deny the permit for this gravel pit, the site also serves as a winter feed ground for elk and is the last intact corridor for elk to travel from the Flying D Ranch conservation easement, across US-191, to the Gallatin foothills. Pointing out that 15 elk were killed by cars on this stretch of road on one day last winter doesn’t seem to catch the attention of anyone in charge, but, sure, let’s go ahead and remove that sanctuary and add scores of rock trucks barreling down the canyon every day. It is only a matter of time before an elk or deer crashes through a windshield and takes the life of one of our neighbors. The west half of the parcel is a FEMA floodplain bordering the Gallatin River. DEQ has already designated the river south of this site as impaired due to nutrients entering the river from Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club.
The cumulative impacts of Big Sky and Yellowstone Club development on Gallatin Gateway have already turned the community upside down. The proposed mine is the final nail in the coffin of a once wonderful farming enclave and the world famous “Gateway to Yellowstone National Park”.
Which elected leaders will stand up and help protect the citizens of Gallatin Gateway?
