Over the past two years, the Gallatin Watershed Council has been leading a group of invested, thoughtful stakeholders across the Lower Gallatin Watershed in a quest to strategically plan for the future of water in the Gallatin Valley. Landowners, representatives from city and county government, agricultural producers, conservation groups, recreationalists and more have been volunteering their time to find collective solutions to secure water availability as population rises, ensure water quality to support all beneficial uses, and create resilient landscapes as we balance climate change and a healthy ecology.

This group is called the Gallatin Water Collaborative, and recently was one of 21 groups nationwide to be awarded a $200,000 grant from the Bureau of Reclamation to continue this work, critical to the health and vitality of our shared watershed.

The Gallatin Water Collaborative began as an effort to update the Lower Gallatin Watershed Restoration Plan, with diverse input from stakeholders across the watershed. This plan had focused on stream and wetland restoration projects, but due to the unprecedented growth in the Gallatin Valley, it became evident that the scope of the plan needed to include more overarching considerations of water security, and all the tools from all of our toolboxes.

Holly Hill is the executive director and Lilly McLane is the restoration director for the Gallatin Watershed Council, both based in Bozeman. They believe that our efforts to protect natural resources in the Gallatin Valley are strongest together.

