As careful stewards of your tax dollars and the essential services that they allow us to provide, the Gallatin County Commission is delighted to share some good news with you, our constituents and neighbors. Gallatin County has recently been awarded a “AA+” bond rating by Standard and Poors. This is excellent news for our organization, for you as a taxpayer, and for our entire community, as we chart our future as one of the fastest growing counties in the United States.
First, let us explain what a bond rating is. Essentially, this rating is our credit score as a local government. As we pursue selling bonds to finance major projects (for example, the $29 million voter-approved bonds to help us build a new courts building), the finance world looks at our bond rating as a general measure of dependability, budgetary management practices, fiscal health, and economic well-being. With our excellent bond rating, we can expect the lower interest rates when we borrow money. We can even expect competition between investors wanting to buy our bonds — with the winning bidder offering us the highest “bond premium,” which is essentially a cash bonus to pay us for the privilege of selling the investor our bonds. This lower interest rate combined with the expected bond premium will dramatically lower the cost to taxpayers for our county courts building project, along with all other projects in the future that require financing.
The road to get here has not been straight and narrow. In 2017, previous commissioners initiated and financed a major accounting software transition. This was a major undertaking and, unfortunately, the gift of hindsight shows that this software transition was under-resourced. While this major transition was underway, we had significant turnover in key elected positions, and our external auditors and the new software vendor experienced traumatic staffing issues during the pandemic. All this turmoil put us behind on our annual audits and a temporary suspension of our bond rating. Since 2021, it has been an all-hands-on-deck effort within our finance department to catch up on our audits and keep all our financial systems — and the services upon which they rely — running on time. It has been stressful for our staff and required difficult and sometimes painful decisions from the commission, other elected officials, and our advising staff.