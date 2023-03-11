Lilly McLane
Lilly McLane

Recently, the Gallatin County Commission delayed deciding on revisions to the Gallatin County Flood Hazard Management Regulations to consider a broader approach and recommendations proposed by the Gallatin Watershed Council and partners. We appreciate the commission’s willingness to listen, learn, and update rules that proactively manage our watershed and protect the communities that surround our natural waterways.

The Gallatin Watershed Council is recommending that the commission consider including additional watercourse setbacks and restrictions to the removal of riparian vegetation. The purpose of floodplain regulations are to promote public health and safety, and minimize public and private damages due to flooding. Our intent is to acknowledge that the risks associated with flooding and the actions that increase those risks — both on-site and downstream — are not limited to mapped floodplains and that, especially during flood events, intact riparian corridors are critical to protecting both people and property.

There are mapped floodplains for five waterways in Gallatin County: the Gallatin River, the East Gallatin River, and Bridger, Bear, and Bozeman Creeks. Yet all rivers and streams flood. Currently, the standard of safety provided by the floodplain regulations is narrowly applied and impacts are not equitably accounted for.

Lilly McLane is the restoration director for the Gallatin Watershed Council and believes that our efforts to protect natural resources in the Gallatin Valley are strongest when we work together.

