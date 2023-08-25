Let the news come to you

Gallatin County property owners were in for a shock earlier this summer when they received new tax appraisals for their homes and commercial properties.

Some folks had the assessed value of their homes increase by 50 or even 100 percent. These were big increases from the last time they were assessed two years ago. Looking at those new assessments, it’s easy to expect that your property taxes will also go up by that same percentage.

But that’s not the case.

Jennifer Boyer, Scott MacFarlane and Zach Brown serve on the Gallatin County Commission.

